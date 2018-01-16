This week’s recreation calendar, highlights and scoreboard

Bowling
Little River Lanes
Baytree Bowlers: (week 8) Brad Wade 538, Joey Roundy 231-505, Steve Mawby 231.
Brunswick Plantation Early: (week 1) Carl Raitano 277-717, Bud Naylor 548, Frank Naylor 535, Vic Sauvageot 530, Frank Suppa 530.
Brunswick Plantation Late: (week 1) Darrell Ritchie 243-647, Rich Moeller 525.
Calabash Elks: (week 1) Kermit Keefer 234-607, Chuck Korthas 551, Bill Hickok 545, Carmine Amico 537.
Carolina Shores: (week 16) Bill Wellbrock 227-667, Vince Hammerl 552, Joann Demme 487.
Coffee & Donut: (week 18) John DAuria 533, Regina Schliewe 518, Marlene Ackley 501.
Early Risers: (week 18) Joan Dolce 551, Peg Cotton 530, Marge Grove 213-530, Kyle Maday 524, Terri Gajewski 514, Marsha Clark 511, Joyce Bollinger 218 game.
Grand Strand Doubles: (week 12) Keith Daniels 279-674, Michael Ayler 241-659, Mike Norman 234-652, Bob Briell 565, Joyce Freeman 227-552, Mark Posten 548, Robert Sciascia 545, Neil Weiss 232-543, Gilbert Ouellette 529, Cathy Pascal 509, Regina Schliewe 201-503.
Little River Classic: (week 19) Darryl Reed 762, Alex Shand 287-728, Tony Todd 724, Jeff Evans 716, Bill Wellbrock 704, Doug Linn 698, Bryan Thomas 692, Pete Terracciano 685, Amber Strickland 208-585, Trina Dunn 538, Alissa Gibson 531, Nate Roberts 278 game.
Monday Madness: (week 17) Jack Vilaca 254-690, Eric Grainger 254-689, Joshua West 257-685, Mike Spinelli 649, Joseph Snead 640, Scott Jenkins 259-631, Chris Gordon 623, Hank Beuke 622, Amy Harrelson 237-577, Amanda Camden 516, Carolyn Buck 502, Jeanette Sabiston 501.
River Rollers: (week 17) Donna Tsiros 204-557, Wanda Green 494, Jan Mack 485.
State of Confusion: (week 17) Keith Jones 290-686, Duck Howard 639, Keith Daniels 636, Jed Long 617, Joyce Freeman 222-606, Brad Alexander 605, Chuck Lane 605, John Testerman 579, Gayle Tuthill 525, Cindy Lynch 508.
Survivors: (week 17) Nick Lopano 645, Ronald Virgilio 534, Cathy Pascal 530, George Baucum 529, Gilbert Ouellette 527, Barbara Wisniewski 492, Rita Gallo 210-483.
Wholly Bowlers: (week 16) Bill Wellbrock 255-708, Earl Geary 620, Frank Zimmerman 620, Jack Vilaca 6219, Joe LaBash 617, Mike Norman 608, Mike Spinelli 607, Daniel Harrison 599, Donna Tsiros 536, Joyce Freeman 532, Ginny Bradley 503, Sue Campbell 214 game.
Myrtle Beach Bowl
COFFEE BREAK (Week 15) Al Wellman 634, Tony Maturi 562, Don Smart 540
BRIGHTON CONSTRUCTION (Week 19) Jason Holsinger 287-779, Leonard Freeman 287-748, Sal Marsicano Jr. 714, David Ferdetta 712, Mikey Anderson 702, Jimmy Keeler 697, Jeff Evans 685, Sean Harrelson 682, Jonathan Vandiver 682, James Dean 678, Corey Chestnut 677, Robby Sciascia 676, Phil Belisle 673, Mike Bunton 662, Teresa Holmes 656, Arthur Dionisio 655, Michelle Tully 649, Austin Davis 644, Kelly Daunno 616, Stephanie Feagin 606, Chris Holt 599, Regina Glazer 543
TUESDAY TRIOS (Week 18) Reggie Cox 609, Tony Maturi 586, Pete Cooke 581, Al Wellman 575, Karen Mitchell 564, Katie Brooks 562, Juanita Eagles 561, Fred Boros 559, Laura Gray 531, Dennis Moore 527, Wayne Southworth 511, Ted Ackley 510, Cheryl Trudeau 500, Leo Nowakowski 464
COCA COLA CLASSIC (Week 20) Sal Marsicano Jr. 741, Scottie Burk 300-732, Daniel Lewallen 707, Teresa Holmes 279-698, Donald Greathouse 682, Jerry Walker 678, David Ferdetta 677, Mikey Anderson 675, Arthur Dionisio 668, Al Roberts 663, Ralph Bryant 652, Ron Rhea 609, Connie Manigo 550, Courtney Lee 540, Margie McIver 531, Janet Dalton 482
WEDNESDAY FUN LEAGUE (Week 17) Tom Pennington 739, Bill Funk Sr. 651, Mike Paulsen 632, Myron Shumate 620, Garry Rackley 602, Billie Richardson 601, Shane Fissel 584, Carol Feltmate 578, Chuck Dickert 573, Paul Rogers 572, Dorothy Fetzer 571, Dave Miller 571, Butch Fetzer 549
WACKY WEDNESDAY (Week 15) Chad Gill 718, Phil Jackson 279-681, Kevin Maher 634, Richard Geiger 602, Joe Gentile 581
MYRTLE TRACE (Week 16) Tony Maturi 649, Al Wellman 628, Bob Bastian 574, Ted Ackley 535, Tom Dexter 458, Joyce Hayes 440, Carol Shea 439, Nancy Levesque 412
DOUBLE NICKELS (Week 17) Michael Murray 605, Wads Campbell 588, Jim Thomas 543, Chuck Wilson 542, Peanut Crist 523, Wayne Southworth 516, Laverne Jackson 493, John Montague 492, Carl McNeil 491, Priscilla Shelton 485, Carol Sirois 477, Bonnie Woolard 457
NOTHING BUT FUN (Week 16) Ryan Gasque 664, Ken Shealy 646, Jamie Davis 642, Ernie Gasque 641, Pat Chilson 639, Paul Wilcox 637, Bob Taylor 637, Jeff Davis 633, Stu Rovin 625, Jerry Walker 619, Milan Burton 608, Donna Bair 510
MARIE’S ODD COUPLES (Week 18) Ryan Copeland 628, April Holliday 566, Michelle Utermark 563, Tina Brown 549, Debby Kicklighter 524, William Brown 522, Linda Anama 454, Debbie Vitale 449, Tony Stuart 442, Wayne Yackel 415
JOURNEY CHURCH LEAGUE (Week 2) Gerry White 595, Chase Smith 592, Doug Beazley 566, Charles Havens 540, Mary Hannah Wallace 390
YOUTH 12 – 20 (Week 13) Carson Mueller 602, Kolby Johnson 586, Anthony Zincone 560, Anthony Gray 530, Vincent Dozier 517, Jacob Peterson 502, Vanessa Palisin 499, Brianna Holmes 444, Sidney Brown 435
YOUTH 11 & UNDER (Week 13) Subee Vongsavanh 131-351, Emmalee Holmes 123-335, Jayden Williams 127-316, Collin Hewitt 110-308,
Helina Brown 124-277, Ava Mauldin 102-244, Terra Brown 242
BUMPERS (2 games) (Week 13) James Brideson 124-189, Ariana Williams 110-188, Myles Mauldin 111-181, Elizabeth Burk 102-173, Stella Mauldin 167, David Feagin 166
Surfside Bowling Center
Arch’s Classic: (week 17) Larry Avant 277-689, Marcus Collins 683, Mike Dumas 646, John Johnson 642, Ginny Duncan 234-634, Kelvin Smith 258-629, Bob Trout 619, Matthew Wright 605, Donna Neubert 213-609, Tracie Collins 223-602, Darby Jones 597, Marilyn Dumas 576, Jerri McKee 244-539, Tina Redding 213-538, Sara Walsh 520.
Caropine Couples: (week 16) Lovell Clevinger 615, Jeff Lohmeyer 603, Thomas Johnson 245-566, Bob Cournoyer 552, Karen Clevinger 204-545, Joe Spielmann 530, Glenn Benham 529, Larry Borries 527, Steve Turner 526, Karen Mitchell 204-519, Fannye Embry 495.
Cimerron Rollers: (week 16) Tom Schwind 709, Jim Hart 674, Frankie Fisher 673, Dan Christie 279-661, Nick Oliva 652, Paul Godman 639, Lovell Clevinger 633, Tim Bradford 268-628, John Harrison 616, Larry McPherson 614, John Parisio 613, Mike Williams 606, Doug Langlois 593, Jeff Lohmeyer 589, Andrew Echemann 588, Barry Gray 586, Rick Lanzarone 585, Andrew Butler 582, Keith Davidson 581, Rusty Earley 536, Margie Gray 498, Jo Kropkowski 494.
Coffee Klatch: (week 18) Linda Groover 484, Peggy Wright 483.
Fun Bunch: (week 15) Tom Schwind 258-684, Randy Moore 250-665, Miguel Antunes 650, Dave Martin 633, Gary Pastore 626, Michael Rourke 619, Casey Wollard 618, Todd Mothershead 266-615, Mary Ellen Scalice 221-609, Cameron Carrol 604, Jay Hechanova 596, Tyler Carter 590, Dylan Knapp 588, Kevin Johnson 588, Chick McDaniels 585, John Vecoli 585, Thomas Johnson 581, Darlene Harrington 519, Patty Toth 208-518, Lindsay Johnson 203-516, Fannye Embry 513.
Heritage: (week 16) David Ridenour 289-775, Jazzy Pomerleau 664, Chris Campanelli 663, Karen Brown 226-657, Ken Daleus 254-637, Chuck Lucas 607, John Rowland 603, Rich Porcoro 602, Steve Walsh 256-598, Lynn Youmell 213-597, Tom Ferrara 590, Phil Martin 588, Kelly Daunno 229-583, Larry Richards 576, Skip Stortzum 575, Donna Neubert 517.
Myrtle Beach Golf & Yacht: (week 18) Glenn Hightower 267-702, Russ Cirillo 295-692, James Keeler 656, Otis Blakeney 644, Tim Self 636, George Moran 616, Tommy Moran 614, Dave Asbaty 609, Kenny Ryan 600, Al Gagliardi 578, David Ulyicsni 578, Molly Young 551, Glenda Peralta 202-539, Michelle Garavito 212-498, Louise Moran 204 game.
Oceanside Village: (week 18) Anthony DeAngelo 288-723, Scott Bellinger 268-676, Lovell Clevinger 628, Anthony Colelli 607, Jim Hart 603, Danny Wales 580, Phil Martin 576, Tom Flynn 575, Helen Kalama 201-525, Mary Radebach 510, Karen Clevinger 510, Cathie Collier 501.
Palmetto Ladies: (week 15) Lindsay Johnson 206-541, Lydia McCarthy 517, Jeanne Koehler 484.
Seniors Outing: (week 17) Phil Belisle 268-711, Hector Medina 259-658, Jim Guadagnino 635, Tom Campbell 635, Jerry Jedow 612, Gary Pastore 609, Charles Featherston 606, Augie Smarra 603, Bill Broach 589, Steve Kish 581, Bruce Ostrander 577, Mike Rubio 576, Pat Pastore 548, Deborah Niland 202-535, Sharon Kain 226-529.
South Beach Classic: (week 19) Mickey Lincoln 300-824, David Ridenour 764, Derick Herrington 290-731, Andrew Diley 730, Chris Strickland 722, Steve Mills 719, Austin Smothers 715, Dennis Jacques 711, Michelle Tully 246-695, Alex Shand 289-693, Sal Marsicano Jr 691, George Roche 689, Ken Shealy 682, Kelly Daunno 237-656, Karen Brown 212-569, Dana Tomko 503, Brandon Bell 280 game.
Surfside Classic: (week 17) Alex Shand 712, Grant Ramberg 289-705, Tyler Null 279-702, James Cunningham 289-693, Stan Hunter 680, David Ridenour 678, Jesse Wilson 673, Glenn Bishop 668, Richie Ward 665, Chuck Kinney 654, Rick Kralovic 652, Jen Robles 213-514, Tonya Allen 509.
Golf
Aberdeen
1/10 - Three Low Net Per Team. 1st Danny Hause,mike Zierk,charlie Chapin, Howard Kastle 2nd Jim Greco, Duck Howard, John Minnigh, Jerry Perrin. 3 Nd Brant Mooneyham, Bob Sugrue Walt Potucek, Tom Hayne.
Barefoot Ladies Golf Association
1/11 - Love Course - Pick Your Nine. 1st place - Terry Jee - 24.5, 2nd place - Donna Dorward -29.5, 3rd place - Cindy Delong - 30, 4th place - Andi Mayo, Chris Hale - 31. Birdies: Donna Dorward -#1. Chip-ins: Diane Cayce #11, Donna Krohn #13.
Blackmoor Travelers
1/10 - Moorland. A and B skins and closest to the pin. Winners of A skins were: George Dorosh - #3 - 7 - 15. Terry McGinnis - #6. Jay Briggs - #8. Martin Saia - #10. Larry Gordon - #11. Rich Dorosh - #13. Closest to the pin went to Mike Minogue on #5 at 6' 7" and Andy Lewis on #13 at 9' 6". For the B skins, winners were: Dave Neville - #1 - 14. Chad Tomko - #3 - 12 - 15. Joe Shepard - #8 - 9. Closest to the pin went to Rich Tino on #5 at 17' 9" and Dave Householder on #13 at 9' 10".
Colonial Charters Ladies
1/11 - Gross and Net. Flight A: Gross Ann Orman 89, Nets Cheryl Colgan 64, Ginny Taylor 65. Flight B: Gross Adilia Jurgensen 98, Nets Judy Wills 67, Janice McBride 70. Flight C: Gross Carol Gannon 93, Nets Carol Peterson 69, Gisela Keaton 70. Low Putts Carol Gannon 28. Chip-ins: Ann Orman #13, Cheryl Colgan #16, Carol Gannon #16, Ginny Taylor #15. Birdies: Ann Orman #1, Carol Gannon #12.
Diamonds Ladies League
1/10 - Crossover. Flight 1 1st gross Cee Powell 74 2nd gross Pauline Cluck 80. Flight 1 1st Net Cindy Powell 55 2nd net Patty Ball 60. Flight 2 1st Gross Donna Wynn 80 2nd gross Judy Saffran 86. Flight 2 1st Net Pat Wood 53. 2nd Net Sherry Higgenbottom 59. Closest to pin: #4 Patty Ball, #8 Pat Wood, #12 Darlene Morrilly, #16 Cee Powell. Chip ins: #16 Claire Terrill, #7, #3 Cee Powell. Birdies:Donna Koslowski #3, Cee Powell #13, #16, Claire Terrill # 18.
Eastport Cruisers
1/10 - T & F’s double score less full handicap. Flight A: Gross Eileen Reddy 80 M/C, Nets Sandy Sposato 53, Sharron Tabelle 61. Flight B: Gross Phyllis Welch 90, Nets Jackie Wells 59, Chris Smith 64. Flight C: Gross Carol Szarka 90, Nets Barb Uher 61, Eileen Bowen 63. CTP Diane Russini #7, Adilia Jurgensen #13. Chip-ins: Phyllis Welch #3, Eileen Reddy #8 & #11. Birdies: Phyllis Welch #13, Chris Smith #7, Sharron Tabelle #16.
Grand Strand Swingers
1/9 - Rivers Edge. 1 net on 3’s, 2 nets on 4’s, 3 nets on 5’s. 1.Tommy Upchurch, Lewis Canestrino, Earl Dover, Denny Sierck -25. 2. Danny Arnold, Mike Furbush, Bob Hall, Ray Park -19. 3. Ron Bjorklund, Bill Gibson, Ron Palucki, Joe Garcia -17. CTP. #5 Bob Bestler 4’8”, #8 Johnny Calhoun 13’6”, #12 Hank Grodski 12’3”, #15 Tommy Upchurch 4’2”. Low gross, Denny Sierck 76. Low net, Denny Sierck 65.
Grand Strand Women
1/10 - Arrowhead the game was low gross and three low net. Gross Barb Cleghorn 85. Low net 1. Janet Ebert-Green 65; 2. Malle Kasprzyk 68; 3. Carolyn Looney 69. CTP: Carolyn Looney Lakes 5 and Waterway 6.
1/13 - The Pearl East the game was Criss Cross less half handicap. Flight A: 1. Heidi Cherry 30 (MC); 2. Kristin Fries 30; 3. Sandy Eberwein 31. Flight B: 1. Carolyn Looney 28.5; 2. Judy Melton 30.5. CTP: Kay Pierson 2; Kristin Fries 5; Vicki Acri 12; Heidi Cherry 14.
Hanna Group
1/13 - Whispering Pines. Flight A - Low gross - Randy Jarrell 76, Bill Burchfield 91, Lou Krieger/Bert Hayslip 93, Mike Lisewski 95. Flight B - Jack Mitchell 89, Bill Mohr 98. Flight C Glenn Olf 97, Tom Zegray 101 Warren Quinn 121. Low Net Winners - Flight A - Bill Burchfield 75, Bert hayslip 75, Flight b - Bill Mohr 75, Flight C - Glenn Olf 66, Warren Quinn 81.
Heritage Weekend Warriors
1/13 - Wachesaw East. Team quota.1st Place : Emerson Treffer, Don Yager, Greg Burchett, and Ross Lenhart (+7) ; 2nd Place : Dennis Murphy, Paul Torok, Doug Anderson, and Bill Kaspar (+2) ; 3rd Place : Scott Sperber, Louis Adams, Dick Clute, and Joe Leger (-1) ; 4th Place : Bill Buettner, Frank Baker, John Manbeck, and Ed Clark (-9). Low Gross : Emerson Treffer and Scott Sperber - 79. Most over Quota : Emerson Treffer and Dick Clute (+6). CTP : Greg Burchett on # 4. Andy Davis on # 12.
Indigo Creek Men’s League
12/21 - Point Quota Results Flight A Bob Kingman, Charlie Jeter 40, Flight B John McCullough 40; Teams 1st Charlie Jeter John McCullough 80, 2nd blind, Joe Gribbons 76, 3rd Dane Ayotte, Walt Lynch 68, 4th Desi, Kevin McGrath 70, 5th Bob Kingman, Ed Healey 68.
12/26 - Point Quota Results Flight A Sheldon Richards 39, Flight B Dave Humes 43, Teams 1st Bruce Boger, Dave Humes 79, 2nd Sheldon Richards, Joe Gribbons 70, 3rd Larry Keefe, Metzar 69.
1/9 - Point Quota Results Flight A Bruce Boger 43, Flight B Wayne Piava 41, Teams 1st Wally Kennedy, Joe Gribbons 80, 2nd Tom Boyle, Kevin McGrath 74, 3rd Dave Graber, Greg Temperino 71, Frank Wendell, blind 71, Bruce Boger, Dave Ayotte 71.
Lady Islanders
1/16 - Wachesaw East. Flight A - Sue Helbing - low gross - 40. Darlene Jarin - low net - 29. Debbie Reed - 2nd low net - 33. Flight B - Nancy Webster - low gross - 42. Sherry Jewell - low net - 28. Ellie Keyes - 2nd low net - 30.5.
Legends Ladies League
1/10 - HEATHLAND – 3 CLUB MONTE (plus putter) – Melody Porter and Debbie Heisey tied at net 73.
Loomis Gang
1/8 - Arrowhead - individual net by group - Group A = Mike Deal - 69, Will Estanich - 69, Mike Dunleavy - 69; group B - Yak Yak - 69, Lee Bennett 71; Charlie Beers - 71; Group C - Ted Volante - 68; Tom Franchine - 68; Brian McMahon - 69; Group D - Pat Davis - 70; Bob Hagan - 72; Ed Carey - 74.
1/15 - Heritage - Individual net by group - Group A - Cliff Marcum - 70; Mike Dunleavy - 70; Scott Bagg - 70; Group B - Hank Chambliss - 69; Charlie Beers - 71, Bob Corrigan - 72; Group C - Tom Franchine - 71, Charlie Dickerman - 73, Brian McMahon - 79; Group D - Terry Lane - 70; Dave Ketch - 74; Bob Hagan - 75.
Murrells Inlet Elks
1/12 - True Blue GC. Individual low nets/Flights; A FLIGHT; Nick Cappola 68, Rich Barnhorst 68. Lee Steinberg 68, Bob Martin 70, Greg Wimmer 71. B FLIGHT; Dave Arsevich 66, John Elder 68, Ed Shull 69, Lonny Bryant 70, Tim Rank 71. C FLIGHT; John Cloutier 70, Kevin Foran 71, Paul Covaleski 71, Phil Dupuis 71, Nils Lambert 72, (HM) Art Eza 72, Charles Curto 72. D FLIGHT; Larry Oppel 67, Jim Hill 68, Woody Pencille 72, Stan Mickievicz 73, Jack Dent 73. Low Gross; Lee Steinberg 81. Low Net; Dave Arsevich 66. CTP; # 3 Joe Soukup 3’ 0”, # 7 Mike Hanlon 7’ 8”, # 11 Tim Johnson 1’ 1”, # 14 Art Eza 8’ 9”, # 16 Mike Hanlon 8’ 2”.
Myrtlewood Men
1/10 - MSMGA - Myrtlewood Golf Club - Palmetto - Low Gross / Low Net - Low Gross - Chris Koos (74). Low Net - Mike Stonefield and Bob Holben (62), 2nd - John Mauro and john Kost (64), 3rd - Dick Albert and Mike Wardrip (66), 4th - Bob Pahmieier, Bob Ruggeri and Wayne Brown (67) and 5th - Bill Duvall and Mike Browning (68).
Myrtle Beach all Stars
1/11 - Brunswick. 2 nets plus flagstick putts. 1. Joe Garcia, Don Frye, Archie Williams, Bill Bolt -29. CTP. #4 Maglolia, Denny Sierck, #4 Dogwood, Ben Hough, #8 Dogwood, Chris Melitse. Low gross, Don Frye, Hob Hall, Denny Sierck 82. Low net, Joe Garcia 67.
Ocean Ridge Ladies
1/10 - Lion’s Paw Golf Course. Format: Low Putts. Each team records the number of putts for all four players. Winners: First Place, Holly Brenneman, Pat Brooks, Juli Miller, and Nancy Ward with 135 putts. Second Place, Nancy O’Connell, Beti Anderson, Di Gruver, and Chris Macke with 140 putts. Third Place, Sharon Benson, Rosemarie Savoia, Laura Wheaton, and Colleen Plebanek with 151 putts. Chip-ins: Nancy Ward, #9, Holly Brenneman #18, Chris Macke #3, and Nancy MacDonald, #6. Low Net: Di Gruver 67. Low Gross: Holly Brenneman 85.
Ocean Ridge Men
1/10 - Panther's Run. 44 players participated in the four-man team "Move Up Time" event. White tee players plays from the Gold tees. Gold tee players moved up to Red tees. Two best nets of the foursome, plus a bonus point for 4 net pars or better on every hole. First place (-28) was the team of Bob Plebanek, Domenick DeCando, Russ Burdette and Ron Kishbaugh. Second place (-27) was the team of Wade Goyne, Roy Andersch, Ted Pounds and Don Bridwell. There was a three way tie for third place (-25). A match of cards determined Rich Kane, Fred Bank, Rusty Grunewalder and Bill Johnston as the lead team.
Players Golf Association
1/11 - MEADOWLANDS Individual stapleford. BobButler +7.5,Dale Easter, Jack Haught, Andy Pate all +5. CLOSEST TO THE PIN #5 Bob Lange, #8 Paul Groves, #11 Bob Butler, #15 Bob Butkevicius.
River Hills Men
1/8 - Stableford: 1- Bob Lind +7 2- Regis Stealey+6. Closest to the pin #3 George Lewis #15 Craig Rarick.
1/10 - Team Play: 1- Craig Rarick, Tony Piana, Regis Stealey, Bob Lind, George Lewis. Closest to the pin #6 Tim McDermott #15 Bob Lind.
Sea Trail Men
1/18 - Sea Trail Golf Resort Jones Course, STMGA 4 Man Team 3 Best Net –In-Flight. A Flight, 1, Jeff Chamberlin, Bill Shovlin, Mike Hargreaves, Bob Craig -20. 2, Ron Dubas, Gene Scheck, John Markatos, Tony Novalis -17(m/c). 3, Rick Kimbler, Jim Tinkham, Larry Hershoff, Bob Gray -17. 4, Brian Blaine, Ray Coakley, Tim Ehrsam, Bob Cunningham -15. B Flight, 1, Kevin Baldwin, Guy Mulford, Jack Carlson, BLIND -26.. 2, Ron Poston, Terry Peden, Peter Brockway, BLIND2 -22. 3, Paul Laputka, Al Bayley, Ron Jenei, George Bartley -21. 4 Don McDevitt, Mike Jerome, Leon Bilderback, Blind -20.
South Strand Veterans
1/10 - A Flight:1st, Joe Sparks, 71; 2nd,darryl Morris, 72; 3rd; Don Mims, 73; 4th, Fraser O”neil And Warren Bassett, 75. B Flight: 1st, Robert Martin And Barry Chanonich, 69; 3rd, Mark Kees, 70; 4th, Bob Johnson And Lew Watkin, 71. C Flight: 1st, Larry Johnson, 65; 2nd, Kenny Youmans 66; 3rd, Bob Alexander, 70; 4th, John Clouthier, 72. D Flight: 1st, Sir Walter Mitchell, 7o; Barry Mcdonald, 71; Carlos Mato, 74; Bob Lewis, 75. Closest To The Pin Winners: Hole #2, Barry Chanonich, 3’8’’; Hole # 6, Bob Lewis, 5’6’’ Hole #11, Jack Kinney, 8’9’’; Hole #17, Lew Watkin, 2’10’’ Low Gross, Joe Sparks, 76 Low Net, Larry Johnson, 65.
Timberlake Men
1/15 - Legends Heathland. A Flight: 1. Dan Sawyer +7, 2. Leroy Broach -4. B Flight: 1. Frank Maag +9, 2. Curt Lancaster +2, T3. Emil Nagy and Jay Hoffman even. C Flight: 1. Ken Anderson +8, 2. Richard Chamberlain +6, T3. Dan Menich and Bill Jordan -1. CTP #8 Joe Rogers, #12 Fred Hall, #17 Frank Maag.
Tradition Gold Tees
1/10 - Texas Scramble: Winners Front Side-1st. Place Jim Cronin/Tom Swanson/Jay Jones/Blind (-13) 2nd. Place-Bob Caufield/Blind/Frank Hawkins/Jerry Mayer (+1) Winners Back Side-1st. Place-Paul Lempert/Charlie Cocores/Jef Sturm/Roy MacSorley (-6) 2nd. Place-Dave Philips/Al Britsch/Bob Fulton/Bill Renault (-4) Closest to the Pin #2 Al Foderaro #5 Glen Campbell #12 Frank D’Amato #15 Jim Jackson.
Tradition Ladies
1/11 - The Tradition Ladies Golf Association played a Captains Choice. The 1st place winners were: Joan Sheldon. Debbie Massie and Dot Franco (72 net). Maureen Lempert had a birdie on hole # 15. Dot Franco made a chip in on hole # 1.
Whispering Pines Men
1/10 - Whispering Pines. A Flight: 1. Joe Rogers +12, 2. Fran Dzwilewski +3, 3. Joe Orlowski +1, 4. Fred Rauh -2. B Flight: 1. Mike Basmagy +2, 2. Leroy Broach even, 3. Keith Broadbelt -1, 4. Gary Crowder -2. C Flight: 1. Curt Lancaster +8, 2. Bill Jordan +4, 3. Richard Marseglia -1, 4. Larry Young -1. D Flight: 1. Bud McGinness +9, 2. Joe Bartomeo +4, 3. Jay Hoffman +1, 4. Joe Diprima -2. CTP #2 Dave Strohl, #6 Mike Basmagy, #11 Joe Orlowski, #17 Fran Dzwilewski.
Myrtle Beach Bowl
300 GAME
Scottie Burk
LADIES 700 SERIES
Eva Diekmann 300-204-204-708
280 GAMES
Leonard Freeman 287, Jason Holsinger 287
270 GAMES
Teresa Holmes 279, Phil Jackson 279, Tyler Brooks 276 Eva Diekmann 278
From the Scoresheets: Carol Sirois was 159 pins over her average with a 447 series in the Double Nickels League. Mary Hannah Wallace was 135 pins above average with her 390 series in the Journey Church League. In the same league, Doug Beazley was 131 pins over with a 566 series. In the Wednesday Fun League, Myron Shumate’s 620 series was 125 pins above average. In the Nothing But Fun League, Larry Alford was 124 pins over his average with a 562 series.
Little River Lanes and Surfside Bowling Center
800 SERIES
Mickey Lincoln: In addition to a perfect game, Lincoln bowled games of 279 and 245 for an 824 series in the South Beach Classic League at Surfside Bowling Center.
290 to 299 GAMES
Russ Cirillo and Derick Herrington: Cirillo bowled a 295 game in the Myrtle Beach Golf & Yacht League and Herrington bowled a 290 game in the South Beach Classic League at Surfside Bowling Center.
Keith Jones: Jones bowled a 290 game in the State of Confusion League at Little River Lanes.
From the Scoresheets of Surfside Bowling Center: In the Myrtle Beach Golf & Yacht League, Russ Cirillo was 107 pins over average with a 295 game and Glenn Hightower was 141 pins over average with a 702 series…Derick Herrington was 104 pins over average with a 290 game and 173 pins over average with a 731 series in the South Beach Classic League.
Golf
Mondays: The Grand Strand Seniors Men’s Golf Association plays a tournament every Monday at a different golf course on the Grand Strand. Any amateur male golfer over 50 is eligible. Snowbirds welcomed! Visit www.gssmga.org.
Comments