Moenchengladbach's Raffael celebrates after his equalizing goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Cologne and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. dpa via AP Marius Becker

Cologne scores late to win Rhine derby in bid for survival

By CIARAN FAHEY Associated Press

January 14, 2018 11:53 AM

BERLIN

Simon Terodde scored with the last touch of the ball for Cologne to beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1 Sunday in the Rhine derby and rekindle its slim hopes of escaping Bundesliga relegation.

Raffael equalized for Moenchengladbach with just over 20 minutes remaining, but Konstantin Rausch crossed from the left for Terodde to head Cologne's dramatic winner in the sixth minute of injury time.

Cologne, which remains bottom after the worst start made by any side in the league, cut the gap on Hamburger SV to six points ahead of their clash next weekend.

Frederik Sorensen put Cologne ahead 10 minutes before the break, but Raffael struck after a period of pressure from the visitors.

Terodde secured Cologne's second win of the season.

Borussia Dortmund hosted Wolfsburg later Sunday.

