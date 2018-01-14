Texas Tech fans celebrate on the court after the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Lubbock, Texas.
Texas Tech fans celebrate on the court after the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Lubbock, Texas. Brad Tollefson AP Photo
West Virginia reviewing court storm incident at Texas Tech

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018 11:53 AM

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.

West Virginia says it is reviewing an incident in which a player is seen striking a Texas Tech fan who had joined thousands of others in a postgame celebration.

Videos posted on social media by fans at the game in Lubbock, Texas, show forward Wes Harris and other West Virginia players trying to reach the sideline as fans swarmed the court Saturday in celebration of No. 8 Texas Tech's 72-71 win over No. 2 West Virginia.

The videos appear to show Harris striking a fan who had run into him before Harris is pulled away. Other players were involved in a separate skirmish trying to protect a teammate in the swarm.

In a statement Sunday, West Virginia's athletic department says it has been in contact with the Big 12 Conference and Texas Tech and is gathering information on the incident.

The Big 12 didn't immediately respond for a request for comment.

