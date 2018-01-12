Cleveland Browns quarterback Connor Shaw (9) runs away from Bears defensive end Austen Lane, who had a brief stint with the Bears during a career that spanned four seasons.
Former NFL player headlines main event of upcoming Warfare MMA 18 in Myrtle Beach

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

January 12, 2018 04:09 PM

A former NFL player will be featured in the main event of Warfare MMA 18 in March at the House of Blues.

Austen Lane, who played three years for the Jacksonville Jaguars and one year for the Detroit Lions, will take on Ben Rowland in the heavyweight main event of the March 10 card, according to Warface MMA’s Facebook page. Lane also spent time in camp with the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears.

Lane, out of Jacksonville, Florida, played in 30 career NFL games (17 starts) and compiled 46 tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble. In the octogon, the 30-year-old is 3-0-0, according to tapology.com.

Rowland, 6-foot-3 and 251 pounds and out of Middlesboro, Kentucky, is 4-0-0.

Tickets are available on the Warfare MMA website.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

