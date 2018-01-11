Sports

Utah athletic director apologizes for postgame tirade

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 07:16 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

Utah athletic director Chris Hill has apologized for a tirade directed at a Pac-12 official following Sunday's basketball game against No. 11 Arizona State.

Coach Larry Krystkowiak had to stop mid-sentence during his postgame news conference as a man could be heard shouting and swearing from another room.

The man turned out to be Hill and he was yelling at Pac-12 coordinator of men's basketball officiating Bobby Dibler.

"I have had a few days to reflect on a heated conversation I had with an individual following our men's basketball game against Arizona State on Sunday," Hill said in a statement. "While my emotions were high and I thought our meeting was private, there is no excuse for the inappropriate language I used. I have apologized to the person involved, who is someone I have known for years and greatly respect. I also regret any discomfort to others as a result of my cursing. As the leader of this department, I expect more of myself and I am sincerely sorry."

The Sun Devils won 80-77 thanks to a pair of go-ahead free throws with 21.7 seconds remaining. Arizona State had three players foul out and the Utes shot 13 more free throws.

