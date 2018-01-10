Kevin Durant becomes 44th player to join 20,000 point club

Sports

OAKLAND, Calif.

Kevin Durant became the 44th player in NBA history to score 20,000 career points Wednesday night.

Durant reached the milestone on a pull-up jumper from the left wing at the 1:41 mark of second quarter. The Warriors announced his accomplishment on the main scoreboard and Durant received a standing ovation, shaking his head in acknowledgment while still very much in game mode.

The NBA Finals MVP returned from a three-game absence with a strained right calf and scored 25 points in the first half against the Clippers — KD's biggest half of the season. He came in needing exactly 25 points for 20,000.

Durant had a four-point play during the second quarter on the way to 14 points in the period.

