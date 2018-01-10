Sports

Jackson's career high lifts Lobos past Wyoming 75-69

By GLEN ROSALES Associated Press

January 10, 2018 11:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Antino Jackson had a career-high 20 points and Joe Furstinger added a double-double as New Mexico overcame a sloppy performance to beat Wyoming 75-66 Wednesday.

The game turned at the start of the second half when Jackson scored the first eight points for New Mexico (8-10, 3-2 Mountain West) followed by a 3-pointer from Anthony Mathis for an 11-0 run that put the Lobos up 38-32. New Mexico was able to hold the lead the rest of the way, despite turning it over 20 times.

Justin James scored a career-high 31 for the Cowboys (11-6, 2-2), but he was the only Wyoming player in double digits.

New Mexico got scoring from just five players, but four of them finished in double digits with Furstinger scoring 17 with 10 boards and Makuach Maluach adding 17 points.

BIG PICTURE

Wyoming has yet to win on the road in conference, dropping to 0-2. The Cowboys have lost five straight road games overall.

New Mexico's win keeps it perfect at home during conference play at 3-0 and moves it into fourth place in the Mountain West. It is the Lobos' first win over a team with a winning record since beating Evansville Nov. 29.

SIDELINES

James showed little wear from taking a knee to the groin area in Wyoming's previous game against Boise State, scoring the Cowboys first seven points. Wyoming forward Jordan Naughton missed his third straight game with an injured back.

New Mexico leading scorer Sam Logwood missed his second game with an arm injury. Guard Troy Simons, who missed the last game with a conference-mandated suspension for twice being ejected for double technicals, also sat out Wednesday at Weir's discretion.

UP NEXT

Wyoming is next at home Saturday against Colorado State.

New Mexico next travels to Fresno State on Saturday.

