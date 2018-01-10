Texas guard Ariel Atkins, left, wins a fight for a rebound against TCU's Amy Okonkwo, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Texas guard Ariel Atkins, left, wins a fight for a rebound against TCU's Amy Okonkwo, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Fort Worth, Texas. Tony Gutierrez AP Photo
Texas guard Ariel Atkins, left, wins a fight for a rebound against TCU's Amy Okonkwo, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Fort Worth, Texas. Tony Gutierrez AP Photo

Sports

TCU women upset No. 7 Texas 79-77 on Kianna Ray's late FTs

By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Basketball Writer

January 10, 2018 11:21 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

WACO, Texas

Kianna Ray made two free throws with 6 seconds left and TCU beat a Top 10 team for the first time in more than eight years, upsetting No. 7 Texas 79-77 on Wednesday night.

Ray was fouled by Ariel Atkins on a drive to the basket. That came after Atkins tied the game, and the second time in the final 38 seconds the two traded baskets. Atkins had made a short runner in the lane before Ray's open 3-pointer put Frogs up 77-75.

A final desperation 3 by Lashann Higgs was way off the mark as the game ended.

Jordan Moore led TCU (11-5, 2-3 Big 12) with 19 points, and Ray had 17. Toree Thompson had 13 points and Amy Okonkwo had 12.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Atkins had 25 points, and Higgs 18 for the Longhorns (13-2, 4-1). They had won six straight.

TCU had lost its last 13 games against ranked teams, and hadn't beaten a Top 10 team since a 56-54 home victory over No. 10 Texas A&M on Dec. 12, 2009.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: The Longhorns were streaky shooters, making eight in a row early and having those 11 misses in a row in the second quarter. Twice in the third quarter, they made four in a row.

TCU: The Frogs had been competitive in their Big 12 games. They led in the fourth quarter in two of their three losses, including against then-No. 9 West Virginia at home in their conference opener two weeks ago.

UP NEXT

Texas is home Saturday on Kansas, two days before No. 1 UConn visits the Longhorns for a Big Monday matchup.

TCU goes to West Virginia to play the No. 15 Mountaineers for the second time in just over two weeks. West Virginia was ranked ninth when it won the Big 12 opener for both teams 87-82 in Fort Worth on Dec. 28.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017

    Trevin Wade, the shortest player on the 2017 Beach Ball Classic champion Montverde Academy (Fla.) team by 5 inches at 5-foot-10, jumped over 7-foot-1 teammate Balsa Koprivica to win the tournament dunk contest that took place following the championship game Saturday night at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017

Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017 1:11

Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017
CCU reacts to win over UT-Arlington 1:54

CCU reacts to win over UT-Arlington
UT-Arlington coach Scott Cross on loss to CCU 1:50

UT-Arlington coach Scott Cross on loss to CCU

View More Video