Keyes scores 17, NC A&T beats Delaware State 76-66

January 08, 2018 11:14 PM

DOVER, Del.

Denzel Keyes scored 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting and Devonte Boykins added 16 points, including four 3-pointers, to help North Carolina A&T beat Delaware State 76-66 on Monday night.

Aaren Edmead had 13 points and seven assists, Davaris McGowens scored 12 points with four steals and Femi Olujobi added 10 points for NC A&T (8-8, 1-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

The Aggies shot 52.8 percent (28 of 53) from the field, had 15 steals and made 13 of 16 from the free-throw line.

Artem Tavakalyan hit five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting for Delaware State (2-16, 0-3), which turned it over 19 times. Johquin Wiley had seven points and six assists.

The Hornets have lost 12 games in a row, tied for the second-longest active losing streak in Division I. Fellow MEAC member Coppin State beat Florida A&M earlier in the night to end a 20-game losing streak dating to last season.

