Sports

Perry-Murray's double-double helps Grambling beat Alcorn St.

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 11:07 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

LORMAN, Miss.

Senior Jason Perry-Murray had his second career double-double and Anthony Gaston scored 16 points to help Grambling beat Alcorn State 72-61 on Monday night to snap a five-game skid.

Perry-Murray tied his career high with 13 points, on 5-of-5 shooting, and grabbed 10 rebounds. Ivy Smith Jr. made 8 of 10 free throws and finished with 15 points and Shirmane Thomas scored 13 for Grambling (5-12, 1-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Thomas hit a jumper that gave the Tigers the lead for good, 58-57, and sparked a 16-4 run over the final seven minutes, 55 seconds. Dante Sterling made a 3-pointer that gave Alcorn State (4-13, 0-4) a 54-52 lead midway through the second half, but the Braves went 1 for 6 from the field and 6 for 10 from the free-throw line with five turnovers from there.

Sterling led Alcorn State with 14 points and Yalen Reed scored 12.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Grambling made just 24 of 60 from the field, including 3 of 12 from 3-point range, but grabbed a season-high 20 offensive rebounds and outscored the Braves 21-10 from the free-throw line.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017

    Trevin Wade, the shortest player on the 2017 Beach Ball Classic champion Montverde Academy (Fla.) team by 5 inches at 5-foot-10, jumped over 7-foot-1 teammate Balsa Koprivica to win the tournament dunk contest that took place following the championship game Saturday night at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017

Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017 1:11

Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017
CCU reacts to win over UT-Arlington 1:54

CCU reacts to win over UT-Arlington
UT-Arlington coach Scott Cross on loss to CCU 1:50

UT-Arlington coach Scott Cross on loss to CCU

View More Video