Walther edges Friedrich to win 4-man bobsled World Cup

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 11:18 AM

ALTENBERG, Germany

Nico Walther edged German rival Francesco Friedrich by five-hundredths of a second to win his second four-man bobsled World Cup of the season on Sunday.

Walther, pushed by Kevin Kuske, Christian Poser and Eric Franke, finished in a combined time of 1 minute, 48.79 seconds after two runs.

Friedrich, who was pushed by Candy Bauer, Martin Grothkopp and Thorsten Margis, was left to rue a minor mistake in the first run, where the team finished fourth.

Oskars Kibermanis' Latvian team was third, 0.24 seconds behind Walther, while Justin Kripps of Canada was fourth, ahead of overall leader Johannes Lochner of Germany.

After six races, Lochner leads with 1,235 points, ahead of Walther on 1,196 and Kripps on 1,156.

