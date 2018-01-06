Nathan Chen performs during the men's free skate event at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.
Sports

Nathan Chen dazzles with big jumps to win US nationals

By JANIE McCAULEY AP Sports Writer

January 06, 2018 11:22 PM

SAN JOSE, Calif.

Nathan Chen dazzled once again with his remarkable athleticism to pull off breathtaking quadruple jumps, skating the final routine to a commanding U.S. national championship Saturday night.

Chen, 18, all but secured his spot for next month's Pyeongchang Olympics.

With improved poise and style, not to mention his new Vera Wang costumes, Chen completed five quads to beat second-place Ross Miner with a total score of 315.23 — a startling 40.72-point lead that set him completely apart.

And Chen is considered the Americans' best medal hopeful if he is chosen for the team. Now, the U.S. Figure Skating selection committee will consider body of work to decide on the three skaters to represent next month in South Korea.

Vincent Zhou, another prodigious jumper, was third.

