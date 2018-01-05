Sports

No. 14 UCLA women beat No. 16 Oregon State 84-49

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 11:10 PM

LOS ANGELES

Monique Billings scored 19 points and the No. 14 UCLA women beat No. 16 Oregon State 84-49, ending the Beavers' eight-game winning streak on Friday night.

Billings was 8 of 12 from the field with six boards and three steals for the Bruins (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12), who have won four of their last five.

UCLA attempted 29 more shots from the field than Oregon State (11-3, 2-1), a disparity helped by a 21-10 edge on the offensive glass and a 21-9 advantage in turnovers.

The Bruins never trailed and initially took control with a 14-4 run to end the second quarter with a 40-21 lead. They then started the third quarter with a 14-2 run and carried a 12-2 run through the end of the period to build their biggest lead at 71-31 early in the fourth.

Michaela Onyenwere added 12 points, Jordin Canada and Japreece Dean had 11 each, and Lajahna Drummer chipped in 10 for UCLA.

Marie Gulich had 16 points and Taya Corosdale added 10 for the Beavers.

