Sports

Canisius beats Quinnipiac 82-74

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 11:00 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

HAMDEN, Conn.

Isaiah Reese scored 20 points, Jermaine Crumpton added 19 and Canisius beat Quinnipiac 82-74 on Monday night.

Quinnipiac cut a 16-point deficit down to two points on three occasions down the stretch but Jonathan Sanks answered the first with a 3-pointer, pushed the lead to four with two free throws and Scott Hitchon's dunk made it 72-68 with four minutes remaining.

Reese and Crumpton each made four 3-pointers as Canisius hit 13 of 27 from distance. The Golden Griffins shot 48 percent from the field and hit 19-of-27 free throws.

Takal Molson grabbed 10 rebounds but Canisius (9-7, 3-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) was outrebounded 43-28. Hitchon added a career-high eight points. The Golden Griffins won their fifth straight game and moved to 3-0 in MAAC play for just the third time in program history.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cameron Young scored 23 points on 3-of-13 shooting for Quinnipiac (5-10, 2-1). Young hit 16-of-20 foul shots as the Bobcats were 26 of 33 from the free-throw line. Chaise Daniels added 11 points and Abdulai Bundu scored seven with a career-high 16 rebounds.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017

    Trevin Wade, the shortest player on the 2017 Beach Ball Classic champion Montverde Academy (Fla.) team by 5 inches at 5-foot-10, jumped over 7-foot-1 teammate Balsa Koprivica to win the tournament dunk contest that took place following the championship game Saturday night at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017

Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017 1:11

Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017
CCU reacts to win over UT-Arlington 1:54

CCU reacts to win over UT-Arlington
UT-Arlington coach Scott Cross on loss to CCU 1:50

UT-Arlington coach Scott Cross on loss to CCU

View More Video