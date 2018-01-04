Sports

Tennessee St beats Jacksonville St to end six-game skid

January 04, 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Delano Spencer scored 20 points and Armani Chaney scored 14 with six assists to help Tennessee State snap a six-game slide with a 67-60 victory over Jacksonville State on Thursday night.

Christian Mekowulu scored 14, all in the second half, with nine rebounds for the Tigers (6-8, 1-2 Ohio Valley Conference), who made all 15 of their free throws.

The game featured 13 lead changes and nine ties, including 25-all at halftime. Chaney and Spencer combined to score 19 in the first half for the Tigers.

Norbertas Giga's tip-in pulled the Gamecocks even at 54 with 4:32 remaining, but Mekowulu broke free for a dunk, Darreon Reddick had a 3-point play and Spencer hit four free throws in the final 23 seconds to preserve the win.

Jason Burnell led the Gamecocks (11-5, 2-1) with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Cam Martin added 11 points and five boards. Malcolm Drumwright scored 10 and was the lone Jacksonville State starter in double figures. The Gamecocks' bench outscored the Tigers' reserves 34-9.

