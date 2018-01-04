SIU-Edwardsville fends off E. Kentucky 85-82

Sports

RICHMOND, Ky.

Jalen Henry scored a career-high 35 points on 13-of-18 shooting and SIU-Edwardsville ended a three-game skid and beat Eastern Kentucky 85-82 Thursday night.

Henry was 5 of 6 from 3-point range but 2 of 4 from the foul line in the final 25 seconds and kept Eastern Kentucky's chances alive. Dillon Avare made a jumper with five seconds left and Eastern Kentucky trailed 84-82. Christian Ellis made 1 of 2 free throws to push the lead to three and Nick Mayo's 3-point heave at the buzzer was off the mark.

Henry made a pair of free throws with 1:49 to go for an 81-71 lead before Avare sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a 3 from Mayo in a 62-second span to pull the Colonels within 81-80.

SIU-Edwardsville (5-9, 1-2 Ohio Valley Conference) led 40-37 at halftime. Christian Ellis and Daniel Kinchen each scored 12 points for the Cougars.

Mayo led Eastern Kentucky (6-10, 0-3) with 25 points, Avare scored 11 and JacQuess Hobbs and DeAndre Dishman added 10 each. The Colonels have lost four straight.

