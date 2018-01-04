Sports

Magee, Griffin help Southern Miss cruise past UTEP 85-75

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 11:13 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss.

Dominic Magee and Tyree Griffin combined for 40 points, leading five Southern Miss players in double figures as the Golden Eagles cruised past UTEP 85-75 on Thursday night.

Magee finished with 21 points, on 9-of-11 shooting, eight rebounds and four assists. Griffin was 8 for 13 from the field with six assists. Cortez Edwards added 14 points, while Kevin Holland and D'Angelo Richardson scored 10 apiece. Southern Miss (8-8, 1-2 Conference USA) shot 60 percent (35 of 58) from the field, including seven 3-pointers.

Isiah Osborne led the Miners (6-9, 1-2) with 17 points. Matt Willms and Omega Harris added 11 each and Trey Touchet scored 10.

The Golden Eagles grabbed the lead early, led 35-24 at halftime and opened the second half with a 18-10 burst that included Griffin scoring on a jumper, a layup, a 3-pointer and then a conventional 3-point play in about two minutes.

UTEP closed on a 10-4 run for the final score.

Southern Miss had 19 assists, 14 steals and forced 17 UTEP turnovers.

