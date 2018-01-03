New York Rangers right wing Jesper Fast
Sharp breaks tie in third, Blackhawks beat Rangers 5-2

By SCOTT CHARLES Associated Press

January 03, 2018 11:02 PM

NEW YORK

Patrick Sharp broke a tie early in the third period and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the New York Rangers 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Nick Schmaltz, Vinnie Hinostroza, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane also scored, and Jeff Glass made 23 saves. The 32-year-old Glass made his third straight start with Corey Crawford on injured reserved.

Nick Holden and Mika Zibanejad scored for New York in the Rangers' second regulation loss at home since Nov. 28.

Sharp, a three-time Cup winner with Chicago who returned this season after spending the previous two years in Dallas, scored at 2:24 of the third when his wrist shot sailed past goalie Henrik Lundqvist's glove.

Toews and Kane had empty-net goals in the final minute.

Hinostroza opened the scoring with 3:51 left in the first period. After an offensive zone faceoff win, Toews retrieved a loose puck in the corner and slipped a backhand pass to Hinostroza.

The Rangers tied it two minutes later when Nick Holden fired a slap shot from the right point past Glass.

Chicago took a 2-1 lead midway through the second when Nick Schmaltz converted a breakaway. Rangers defenseman, Marc Staal, inadvertently put the puck in his own net before knocking the net off the moorings.

Zibanejad tied it on a one-timer with 7:28 to go in the period.

NOTES:

New York scratched defenseman Steven Kampfer and forward Vinni Lettieri. ... Chicago scratched defensemen Michal Kempny and Jan Rutta and forward Richard Panik.

UP NEXT:

Rangers: At Arizona on Saturday night.

Blackhawks: Host Vegas on Friday night.

