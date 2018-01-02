Sports

Schickel scores 26, Butler women whip No. 21 Villanova 76-53

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 10:58 PM

PHILADELPHIA

Tori Schickel scored 16 of her 26 points in the second half on Tuesday when Butler pulled away to whip No. 21 Villanova 76-53.

Schickel, who averaged 24.5 points and 18 rebounds against the Wildcats last year, had 10 points in the third quarter when the Bulldogs (9-5, 1-1 Big East) pulled away.

Whitney Jennings added 16 points, Kristen Spolyar had 13 and Michelle Weaver 11 for Butler. Schickel, who had seven rebounds to give her 700 for her career and six assists, made 10 of 11 shots as the Bulldogs finished at 53 percent (28 of 53).

Villanova scored the last five points of the first half to trail 31-29 and took the lead on back-to-back baskets by Alex Louin less than a minute into the second half.

The Wildcats went ahead by a basket again before the Bulldogs reeled off 12 straight points, half by Schickel. After another Louin basket, Spolyar had two 3s in a 9-0 run. Butler ended up with a 27-11 scoring advantage in the third quarter and was never threatened.

