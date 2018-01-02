This week’s recreation calendar, highlights and scoreboard

Bowling
Little River Lanes
Carolina Shores: (week 14) Bill Wellbrock 279-701, Vince Hammerl 581, Bunnee Connors 495.
Coffee & Donut: (week 16) Regina Schliewe 224-587, Allen Gossett 534, Michael Logue 529.
Early Risers: (week 16) Peg Cotton 530, Kathy Daum 493.
Grand Strand Doubles: (week 11) Robert Sciascia 245-661, Mark Posten 625, Bob Briell 568, Garry Schliewe 551, Kevin Reilly 549, Mike Norman 533, Michael Ayler 530, Regina Schliewe 202-512, Cathy Pascal 491, Terri Norman 200 game.
Little River Classic: (week 17) Nate Roberts 279-756, Mike Albert 746, Chris Richards 738, Dennis Riebesell 722, Derek Frink 713, John Cosentini 276-710, Tony Todd 702, Darryl Reed 680, Amber Strickland 552, Alissa Gibson 215-521, Dee Schwind 492, Alex Shand 278 game.
Monday Madness: (week 16) Hank Beuke 264-705, Joseph Snead 266-692, Tom Marangelli 265-684, Joe LaBash 650, Bob Morton 647, William Lynch 645, Jack Vilaca 610, Eric Grainger 606, Amy Harrelson 207-566, Diane Cramp 203-526, Joyce Freeman 520.
River Rollers: (week 16) Ginny Ridinger 511, Pat McStravick 501.
Sandpiper Bay: (week 11) Jim Donahue 245-630, Mark Maesano 579, Mike Spinelli 543, Bobby Bryce 536, Bob Morley 528.
State of Confusion: (week 16) David Davis 257-733, Marco Stanco 297-695, Scott Tuthill 257-663, Glen Gray 653, Joyce Freeman 247-632, John Testerman 612, Duck Howard 608, Jed Long 600, Glenn Jones 567, Barbara Wisniewski 545, Lois Vincent 509, Jeanette Sabiston 506.
Survivors: (week 16) Ronald Virgilio 231-583, Gary Schliewe 575, Nick Lopano 560, John Bergantino 557, James Lewis 536, Thomas Thompson 536, Barbara Ketcham 484.
Youth Adult League: (week 11) adult – Robert Sciascia 269-652, youth – Deeanna McCormick 121-322, Robby Sciascia 158-314.
Myrtle Beach Bowl
COCA COLA CLASSIC (Week 18) Arthur Dionisio 746, Thomas Willis 728, Steve Paulsen 717, Tom Schwind 703, Sal Marsicano Jr. 279-691, Nick Oliva 671, Todd Whitesides 665, Jack Wright 660, Donald Greathouse 651, Vinny Albanese 651, Don Pascocello 279-649, John Paolini 649, Teresa Holmes 628, Ginny Duncan 581, Carol Feltmate 557, Lois Quade 539, Connie Manigo 538
MARIE’S ODD COUPLES (Week 16) Thomas Willis 669, Ralph Utermark 605, Derrell Kicklighter 540, Debby Kicklighter 524, Tina Brown 520
YOUTH 12 – 20 (Week 11) Anthony Zincone 237-634, Jacob Peterson 557, Vanessa Palisin 528, Andrew Elswick 525, Vincent Dozier 510
YOUTH 11 & UNDER (Week 11) Helina Brown 135-367, Subee Vongsavanh 128-363, Max Vongsavanh 133-336, Collin Hewitt 127-295, Ava Mauldin 248, Terra Brown 241
BUMPERS (2 games) (Week 11) Myles Mauldin 185, Andrea Lees 182, David Feagin 172, A J Gibson 169, Elizabeth Burk 162
Ted Ackley
Surfside Bowling Center
Arch’s Classic: (week 16) Robert Rogers 662, Alan Cook 247-657, Marcus Collins 655, Steve Walsh 641, Suede Hightower 637, Kelvin Smith 636, Lawrence Basil 633, Billie Jo Reidell 259-620, Glenn Hightower 616, Darby Jones 235-612, Matthew Wright 247-610, Marcel Berube 601, Tracie Collins 221-583, Julia Avant 220-576, Jeri Brophy 219-558, Marilyn Dumas 527.
Caropine Couples: (week 15) Jeff Lohmeyer 225-639, Lovell Clevinger 230-632, Rich Battel 598, Leroy Ernst 578, Wayne Adamson 225-558, John Steppling 555, Dennis Moore 547, Glenn Benham 536, Dick Corkum 530, Thomas Johnson 528, Kathryn Byrd 204-526, Fannye Embry 521, Onetha Arnold 201-507.
Coffee Klatch: (week 17) Linda Groover 502, Lydia McCarthy 483.
Heritage: (week 15) David Ridenour 259-720, Jazzy Pomerleau 279-712, Shawn Clark 277-692, Phil Martin 268-661, Phil Cooper 255-661, Chris Campanelli 655, Dave Martin 643, Chuck Lucas 627, Otis Blakeney 623, Barry Gray 610, Barry Barthelman 606, Karen Brown 224-604, Donna Neubert 234-601, Lynn Youmell 204-567, Betty Brown 204-564, Margie Gray 205-553.
Myrtle Beach Golf & Yacht: (week 16) James Keeler 258-691, Mike Rourke 649, Al Gagliardi 258-640, George Moran 624, David Banko 616, Tom Aulerich 605, Bill Gavin 592, David Ulyicsni 584, Molly Young 223-571, Kenny Ryan 567, Jim Mayhew 559, Russ Cirillo 556, Eric Peralta 551, Fannye Embry 520.
Oceanside Village: (week 16) Danny Wales 247-663, Jeff Lohmeyer 637, Bobby Hale 619, Mary Radebach 222-610, Joe Appi 605, Barry Gray 594, Phil Martin 592, Jim Hart 586, Anthony Colelli 586, Lovell Clevinger 570, Anita Mosteller 221-551, Laurene Kuhar 519.
Seniors Outing: (week 15) Jerry Jedow 237-645, Phil Belisle 614, George Naumann 235-603, Augie Smarra 596, Tom Campbell 594, Charles Featherston 244-576, Tom Brady 569, Hector Medina 566, Phil Braghini 557, Pat Pastore 214-549, Reiner Thode 541.
South Beach Classic: (week 17) Chris Strickland 752, Chris Richards 288-741, Sal Marsicano Jr 737, Bob Peterson 730, Rick Moyer 289-721, Dennis Riebesell 715, Kelly Daunno 246-707, Tom Schwind 702, Brandon Bell 700, Phil Belisle 690, Corey Bowers 688, Corey Chestnut 684, Hollie Wicker 683, Mickey Lincoln 682, Tim Bradford 279-682, Dustin Matthews 682, David Ridenour 680, Karen Brown 267-655, Shane Yellock 277 game. (week 18) Tom Schwind 767, Barry Barthelman 300-754, Mickey Lincoln 723, Austin Smothers 721, Darryl Reed 716, Alex Shand 714, Chris Strickland 709, Brandon Bell 702 Tim Bradford 701, Andrew Diley 692, Bob Bartolomeo 691, Jesse Wilson 684, David Ridenour 682, Tony Tully 675, Tonya Allen 213-608, Karen Brown 200-571, Marilyn Dumas 234-565.
Surfside Classic: (week 16) Tyler Null 278-759, Alex Shand 257-730, Barry Barthelman 708, Ricardo Caicedo 265-704, Chris Campanelli 258-702, Kenny Ryan 671, Jesse Wilson 668, Jason Perez 657, Steve Mills 656, David Ridenour 654, John Coons 653, Richard Ray 651, Marilyn Dumas 252-599.
Golf
Grand Strand Swingers
12/26 - World Tour. 2 nets on par 4’s, 4 nets on par 3’s and 5’s. 1. Johnny Calhoun, Lowell Ashe, Tom Lohnes, Gaylee Strickland -4. 2. Bob Bestler, Dickie Foster, Walt Hornbeck, Bill Gibson even. CTP #3 Ray Park 10’4”, #5 Bill Gibson 15’2”, #3 Lowell Ashe 17’1”, #7 Bob Hall 17’4”. Low gross, Johnny Calhoun 83. Low net, Bob Suchy 68.
Hanna Group
12/30 - Myrtlewood Palmetto Course. Flight A - Low Gross - randy Jarrell 77, Lou Krieger 81, John Sheftic 82, Mike Lisewski 83, David Glynn 90. Flight B - Mike Cox 86. Flight C - Kevin Port 93, Flenn Olf 96, Tom Zegray 98.
Heritage Weekend Warriors
12/30 - Heritage . Team quota. 1st Place : Scott Sperber, Ross Lenhart, Harold East, and Jim Stevens (+15) ; 2nd Place : Bob D'Alessandro, Paul Torok, Greg Youngman, and Mike David (+11). Low Gross (1st) : Scott Sperber - 76 ; (2nd) : Bob D'Alessandro - 78. Most over Quota (1st) : Harold East(+11) ; (2nd) : Bruce Kulpit, Bob D'Alessandro, and Greg Youngman (+6). CTP : John Manbeck on # 8........Scott Sperber on # 11.
Loomis Gang
12/30 - Myrtlewood Palmetto - 3 best balls net, 4 balls net on the par 3's = 1st = Mike Deal, George Myers, Brian McMahon, Ted Volante = -18; 2nd = Cliff Marcum, Fred D'Argenio, Tom Franchine, Ed Carey = -6.
Highlights
Bowling
Myrtle Beach Bowl
270 GAMES
Sal Marsicano Jr. 279, Don Pascocello 279
From the Scoresheets: Lois Quade was 137 pins over her average with a 539 series in the Coca Cola Classic League. In the same league, Thomas Willis was 131 pins above average with his 728 series, Frank Masi was 128 pins over with a 632 series and Steve Paulsen was 123 pins above average with a 717 series.
Little River Lanes and Surfside Bowling Center
300 GAMES
Barry Barthelman: Barthelman bowled a perfect game in the South Beach Classic League at Surfside Bowling Center.
290 TO 299 GAMES
Marco Stanco: Stanco bowled a 297 game in the State of Confusion League at Little River Lanes.
LADIES 700 SERIES
Kelly Daunno: Daunno bowled games of 246, 245 and 216 for a 707 series in the South Beach Classic League at Surfside Bowling Center.
Calendar
Golf
Mondays: The Grand Strand Seniors Men’s Golf Association plays a tournament every Monday at a different golf course on the Grand Strand. Any amateur male golfer over 50 is eligible. Snowbirds welcomed! Visit www.gssmga.org.
