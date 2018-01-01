Sports

Washington star DL Vita Vea declares for NFL draft

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 10:51 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

SEATTLE

Washington standout defensive lineman Vita Vea, the Pac-12 Conference defensive player of the year, has declared for the NFL draft.

Vea announced the expected decision in a lengthy post on social media on Monday. Vea hinted following Washington loss to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl he would be leaving early for the NFL, where he's expected to be a first-round pick.

Vea nearly left Washington after his sophomore year but opted to stay for his junior season. He was a disruptive force on the defensive line and was voted the conference defensive player of the year by the league's coaches. He was the first Washington player named defensive player of the year in the conference since 1996 and just the fourth defensive player in school history to be player of the year.

Vea finished the regular season with 38 tackles and 3 ½ sacks. He had six tackles in the Fiesta Bowl.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017

    Trevin Wade, the shortest player on the 2017 Beach Ball Classic jumped over a 7-foot-1 teammate to win the tournament dunk contest that took place following the championship game Saturday night at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017

Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017 1:11

Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017
CCU reacts to win over UT-Arlington 1:54

CCU reacts to win over UT-Arlington
UT-Arlington coach Scott Cross on loss to CCU 1:50

UT-Arlington coach Scott Cross on loss to CCU

View More Video