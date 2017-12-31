Sports

Milton scores 14, SMU smothers South Florida, 79-39

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 10:51 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

DALLAS

Shake Milton had 14 points, two steal and two blocks and Jarrey Foster scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help SMU beat South Florida 79-39 on Sunday night for its 33rd consecutive home win.

Jahmal McMurray added 12 points and Jimmy Whitt had 11 points, on 5-of-6 shooting, and nine rebounds for SMU (12-3, 2-0 American Athletic Conference).

Despite the fact that USF (7-7, 0-2) missed 10 of its first 11 shots, including seven in a row to open the game, it was tied at 11-all with six minutes left in the first half. McMurray had five points and Foster scored four during a 13-2 run that made it 24-13 before the Mustangs went into the break with a 12-point lead. The Bulls made just 6 of 25 from the field — tying their season low for field goals in a half — and scored just 16 points before the break, their lowest scoring half of the season.

SMU made its first eight second-half shots, while USF missed its first 11, during a 26-1 run that gave the Mustangs a 54-17 lead with 12 minutes to go.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was USF's lowest scoring output since an 83-40 loss at Connecticut on Feb. 12, 2014.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017

    Trevin Wade, the shortest player on the 2017 Beach Ball Classic jumped over a 7-foot-1 teammate to win the tournament dunk contest that took place following the championship game Saturday night at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017

Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017 1:11

Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017
CCU reacts to win over UT-Arlington 1:54

CCU reacts to win over UT-Arlington
UT-Arlington coach Scott Cross on loss to CCU 1:50

UT-Arlington coach Scott Cross on loss to CCU

View More Video