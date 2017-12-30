Sports

Abilene Christian holds off Sam Houston State 75-72

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 10:53 PM

ABILENE, Texas

Tevin Foster scored 19 points and Jaren Lewis added 14 as Abilene Christian held off Sam Houston State 75-72 to grab its first Southland Conference win of the season on Saturday night.

Abilene Christian (9-6, 1-1) blistered the Bearkats in the first part of the final period as Foster nailed a 3 to start a 22-8 run and go up 61-47 with 12:19 left. The Wildcats then went cold, missing every field-goal attempt for almost eight minutes, as Sam Houston closed the gap.

John Dewey III scored five straight points to close to 67-66 with 2:27 remaining. Foster answered with two free throws and Jaylen Franklin hit a jumper for a 71-67 lead with 37 seconds left.

SHSU's Josh Delany missed a 3-point attempt and the Wildcats made four free throws in the final 21 seconds to seal the win.

Franklin had 11 points and 10 rebounds for ACU.

Dewey had 18 points and Christopher Galbreath Jr. added 17 for SHSU (6-8, 0-1).

