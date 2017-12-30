Sports

Utah Valley makes 30 FTs, beats Cal State Fullerton 87-78

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 10:36 PM

OREM, Utah

Kenneth Ogbe scored 23 points including a key 3-pointer and Utah Valley beat Cal State Fullerton 87-78 on Saturday night.

Ogbe's 3 gave the Wolverines a 73-63 lead with 5:32 to play. Kyle Allman scored five points to pull Cal State Fullerton to 73-68 before Utah Valley closed on a 14-10 surge. Ogbe made 1 of 3 free throws and Brandon Randolph converted a 3-point play and made six free throws during the stretch.

Ogbe made four of his six field goals from long range and was 7 of 8 from the line. Randolph and Akolda Manyang finished with 20 points apiece for Utah Valley (11-5), which made 30 of 36 free throws (83.3 percent).

Khalil Ahmad scored 18 points to lead five in double-figure scoring for Cal State Fullerton (7-5). Ahmad shot just 2 of 13 from the floor but made all 14 of his free-throw attempts. The Titans were 39-of-47 shooting (83 percent) from the line.

