North Texas edges UTSA, 72-71; now 2-0 to start C-USA

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 10:32 PM

SAN ANTONIO

Roosevelt Smart scored 22 points, Ryan Woolridge added 18 more and North Texas held on to earn a 72-71 win at Texas-San Antonio and pick up its second Conference USA victory to start the season Saturday night.

The Mean Green (9-6) already surpassed their win total from last season and they swept a pair of road games to open the conference season.

Shane Temara's tip-in with 3:08 left gave the Mean Green a 70-64 lead, but UTSA crept back. Giovanni De Nicolao scored, Austin Karrer dunked and Jhivvan Jackson got to the basket for a layup to tie it at 70-all. A.J. Lawson's jumper with 1:02 left put North Texas back in front, but Jackson missed the first of two free throws that left it 72-71 with :47 left.

The Roadrunners (8-7, 1-1) missed two layups in the final seconds.

Keaton Wallace and Jackson each scored 17 points to lead UTSA.

