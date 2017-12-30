Ugba, Taylor lead Austin Peay past Eastern Illinois 70-54

Sports

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn.

Averyl Ugba scored 17 points and hauled in 11 rebounds to lead Austin Peay to a 70-54 win over Eastern Illinois on Saturday night.

Terry Taylor added 12 points and also had 11 rebounds and Chris Porter-Bunton, Dayton Gumm and Zach Glotta had 10 points each for Austin Peay, which dominated the glass 46-29.

Austin Peay (7-7, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference) took control with a 14-2 run that made it 61-46 with five minutes to play. Porter-Bunton buried a 3-pointer during the breakaway run while Ugba and Taylor contributed four points each.

In the first half, Eastern Illinois jumped out to a 33-29 lead on back-to-back buckets from Montell Goodwin and Ray Crossland before the Governors used a 7-0 spurt to finish the opening period and take the lead for good.

Goodwin finished with 21 points, including five 3-pointers, for Eastern Illinois (4-9, 0-2). Cross and Jajuan Starks added 10 points each.

