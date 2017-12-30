CCU reacts to win over UT-Arlington

More Videos

    Coastal Carolina senior guard Jaylen Shaw and coach Cliff Ellis discuss the team’s 90-65 win Friday over Texas-Arlington, the preseason favorite to win the Sun Belt Conference.

Coastal Carolina senior guard Jaylen Shaw and coach Cliff Ellis discuss the team’s 90-65 win Friday over Texas-Arlington, the preseason favorite to win the Sun Belt Conference.
Coastal Carolina men’s basketball coach Cliff Ellis discusses his team following a 67-65 loss to College of Charleston on Friday night at the HTC Center and the upcoming start to Sun Belt Conference play beginning with a game against Texas-Arlington next Friday.

Coastal Carolina recruiting coordinator Cory Bailey and offensive coordinator Jamey Chadwell discuss the Chanticleers early signing class, which includes a bevy of skill players and is void of a player from South Carolina.

Coastal Carolina junior forward Zac Cuthbertson and men’s basketball coach Cliff Ellis, and Wake Forest coach Danny Manning react to Wake’s 84-80 win Monday at the HTC Center in Conway.