CCU reacts to win over UT-Arlington

Coastal Carolina men’s basketball coach Cliff Ellis discusses his team following a 67-65 loss to College of Charleston on Friday night at the HTC Center and the upcoming start to Sun Belt Conference play beginning with a game against Texas-Arlington next Friday.
Coastal Carolina recruiting coordinator Cory Bailey and offensive coordinator Jamey Chadwell discuss the Chanticleers early signing class, which includes a bevy of skill players and is void of a player from South Carolina.
South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin ranted about Gamecocks attendance, social media and the media following the win over Coastal Carolina on Saturday, then took to Twitter and engaged some Gamecock fans