Wright St opens Horizon League play with win over UIC

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 10:27 PM

DAYTON, Ohio

Justin Mitchell totaled 14 points and six rebounds, Mark Hughes added 13 points and five assists and Grant Benzinger finished with a double-double to carry Wright State to a 65-61 victory over Illinois-Chicago on Thursday night in a Horizon League opener.

Benzinger tallied 11 points, 11 rebounds and four steals for the Raiders (9-5), who have won 9 of 11 after opening the season 0-3.

Marcus Ottey topped the Flames (5-9) with 16 points, while Dikembe Dixson added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Dixson scored the first six points of the second half for UIC to give the Flames a 35-31 lead. Mark Hughes hit a 3-pointer and added two free throws to push Wright State in front 47-42 with nine minutes remaining. UIC stayed close and led 57-56 on an Ottey jumper with 2:24 left. It was the last basket of the game. The Raiders hit 9 of 10 free throws — six by Benzinger — from there to seal the win.

Wright State won despite shooting just 33 percent (21 of 64) from the floor. The Raiders forced 20 turnovers and committed just nine.

