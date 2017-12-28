Sports

UT Martin holds off Tennessee State, 63-60 in OVC opener

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 10:21 PM

MARTIN, Tenn.

Jailen Gill hit a jumper to give UT Martin the lead in overtime and the Skyhawks held on to beat in-state rival Tennessee State, 63-60 in the Ohio Valley Conference opener Thursday night.

Gill's layup with a minute to go in regulation tied the game at 56-56 and both teams missed opportunities to take the lead in the closing seconds, with Darius Thompson blocking a jumper from the Tigers' Delano Spencer with a second left.

Fatodd Lewis gave UT Martin (6-8, 1-0) a 60-56 lead before Christian Mekowulu scored to get Tennessee State within two. Gill hit the second of two free throws to make it 61-58 before Darreon Reddick scored the Tigers' final points. Lewis added two free throws with :12 left for the final margin.

Gill, who was 8-for-8 shooting from the field, finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Thompson added 12 points and Lewis added 10 points.

Ken'Darrius Hamilton scored 12 points before fouling out for Tennessee State (5-7, 0-1).

