No. 22 Texas A&M women cruise past SMU 79-57

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 10:17 PM

COLLEGE STATION, Texas

Chennedy Carter scored 28 points, Anriel Howard had 15 points and 16 rebounds, and No. 22 Texas A&M cruised to a 79-57 victory over SMU on Thursday night.

The Aggies (11-3) rebounded from an 84-62 loss to No. 10 Oregon on Dec. 21, and opens Southeastern Conference play at fourth-ranked South Carolina on Sunday.

Carter was 10 of 18 from the field, hitting four 3-pointers, and Howard collected her 21st career double-double. Danni Williams added 14 points and Khaalia Hillsman had 13.

Kiara Perry scored 11 points to lead SMU (6-7).

The Aggies took the lead for good midway through the first half and built a 38-23 halftime advantage. Carter scored 14 points, Hillsman added nine points and Howard had seven points and nine rebounds in the first half. Texas Tech had a 30-point lead at the end of the third quarter. The Mustangs cut the deficit to 18 with 3:37 remaining.

