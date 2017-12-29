FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal
Sports

Saints' Kamara: NFL 'Grinch' fines $6K for Christmas cleats

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 10:45 AM

METAIRIE, La.

Saints rookie running back Alvin Kamara says the NFL has fined him $6,079 for wearing Christmas-themed red cleats with white trim during last Sunday's victory over Atlanta.

Kamara, who gained 90 yards in his red shoes, says lightheartedly that the fine makes the NFL look like the "Grinch."

Kamara says it was worth it. He hopes to parlay publicity from his banned holiday cleats into a fundraiser and supply athletic footwear to children.

Many players, including Falcons star receiver Julio Jones, wore holiday-themed cleats during pregame warmups on Christmas Eve last Sunday. Most players switched back to regular NFL-compliant shoes matching their uniforms before kickoff.

Kamara's red cleats were topped by a thick white lining reminiscent of the trim on a Santa costume, along with bells. He removed the bells for the game, but says he wanted to wear the cleats despite a warning from officials they violated league uniform standards.

