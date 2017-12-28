Sports

Arkansas-Pine Bluff names Alcorn assistant as football coach

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 10:01 AM

PINE BLUFF, Ark.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff has named an assistant coach from Alcorn State as the Golden Lions' new head football coach.

The university introduced Cedric Thomas on Wednesday as the school's 20th head football coach. Thomas takes over for Monte Coleman, whose contract was not renewed after several consecutive losing seasons.

Thomas has spent the past six seasons at Alcorn State, serving as a defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. He's a graduate of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, where he played cornerback for the Golden Lions.

UAPB athletic director Lonza Hardy Jr. says the school picked Thomas out of a pool of about 70 applicants. Hardy says Thomas is "the right man for our program."

