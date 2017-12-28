United States' Mikaela Shiffrin competes during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Lienz, Austria, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin competes during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Lienz, Austria, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Giovanni Auletta AP Photo
Shiffrin beats Holdener, Hansdotter for World Cup slalom win

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 09:03 AM

LIENZ, Austria

Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin held on to a big first-run lead to win a women's World Cup slalom on Thursday.

Backed by a 1.14-second lead from the opening leg, Shiffrin avoided risks and posted only the 11th-fastest time in the final run to beat second-place Wendy Holdener of Switzerland by 0.89 seconds.

Frida Hansdotter of Sweden was 1.22 behind in third, and Bernadette Schild of Austria was a further 0.55 behind in fourth.

Sweden's Estelle Alphand, daughter of former ski racer Luc Alphand, posted the fastest second-run time and finished fifth for her first career top-10 result.

It was Shiffrin's sixth win of the season and 36th overall.

