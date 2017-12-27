Chargers won't watch scoreboard for playoff hopes on weekend

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn adjusts his headset before the team's NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. The Chargers have a chance to make the playoffs after their 0-4 start, but they can’t do it without a win over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday and some help elsewhere in the league. Lynn plans to prevent video boards at StubHub Center from showing the scores of other NFL games while the Chargers finish out their season. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo