Switzerland's Philip Wuthrich makes a save on Belarus' Ilya Litvinov during the first period of IIHF World Junior Championship preliminary round hockey action in Buffalo, N.Y. Wednesday,Dec. 27, 2017. The Canadian Press via AP Mark Blinch

Gadjovich scores twice, Canada routs Slovakia 6-0

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 09:44 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y.

Jonah Gadjovich scored twice and Canada routed Slovakia 6-0 on Wednesday night to improve to 2-0 in the world junior hockey championship.

Maxime Comtois, Taylor Raddysh, Sam Steel and Jordan Kyrou also scored and Colton Point made 20 saves. Canada was coming off a 4-2 victory over Finland on Tuesday in its Group A opener.

David Hrenak made 48 saves for Slovakia.

The defending champion United States opened Tuesday night with a 9-0 victory over Denmark. The Americans will resume Group A play Thursday night against Slovakia, then will face Canada on Friday in an outdoor game at the Buffalo Bills' stadium in Orchard Park.

In the lone Group B game Wednesday, Philipp Kurashev, Nicolas Muller and Valentin Nussbaumer scored and Philip Wuthrich made 27 saves to help Switzerland open with a 3-2 victory over Belarus. Mmaxim Sushko and Viktor Bovbel scored for Belarus, coming off a 6-1 loss to Sweden on Tuesday.

