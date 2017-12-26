Sports

Rams lose pass rusher Matt Longacre for the season

By DAN GREENSPAN Associated Press

December 26, 2017 08:40 PM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.

Rams pass rusher Matt Longacre is done for the season because of a back injury.

Coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that Longacre will be placed on injured reserve after missing Los Angeles' 27-23 win at Tennessee on Sunday.

Longacre is third on the team with 5 1/2 sacks and was thriving as a pass rush specialist under new defensive coordinator Wade Phillips. An undrafted free agent from Northwest Missouri State in his third season, the outside linebacker had 23 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 14 games.

McVay says Longacre had been working hard to get back on the field, but the team decided he wouldn't be able to play again this season. McVay says it's "unfortunate that we're not going to have him because of what he's meant to our team."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cox Mill’s (NC) Black and Moore talk after win in Beach Ball opener

    Cox Mill (NC) basketball standouts Rechon Black and Wendell Moore talk about their team’s win over Fairland (Ohio) to start the Beach Ball Classic.

Cox Mill’s (NC) Black and Moore talk after win in Beach Ball opener

Cox Mill’s (NC) Black and Moore talk after win in Beach Ball opener 2:12

Cox Mill’s (NC) Black and Moore talk after win in Beach Ball opener
Beach Ball highlights: Cox Mill (NC)-Fairland (Ohio) 2:00

Beach Ball highlights: Cox Mill (NC)-Fairland (Ohio)
CCU coach Cliff Ellis following loss to Charleston 1:52

CCU coach Cliff Ellis following loss to Charleston

View More Video