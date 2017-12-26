Sports

Suns' Booker set for return Tuesday night

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 08:31 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

PHOENIX

Phoenix guard Devin Booker is back after missing nine games with a left adductor strain.

Booker was hurt in the groin area in the fourth quarter of the Suns' game at Toronto on Dec. 5. He practiced on the day before Christmas and is in the starting lineup Tuesday at home against the Memphis Grizzlies.

"I hope that's exactly what gets that unit going," Suns coach Jay Triano said before the game. "We're obviously going to have more points on the floor to start the game right now."

The Suns' starting unit has gotten off to some slow starts in Booker's absence.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Suns went 3-6 in Booker's absence.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cox Mill’s (NC) Black and Moore talk after win in Beach Ball opener

    Cox Mill (NC) basketball standouts Rechon Black and Wendell Moore talk about their team’s win over Fairland (Ohio) to start the Beach Ball Classic.

Cox Mill’s (NC) Black and Moore talk after win in Beach Ball opener

Cox Mill’s (NC) Black and Moore talk after win in Beach Ball opener 2:12

Cox Mill’s (NC) Black and Moore talk after win in Beach Ball opener
Beach Ball highlights: Cox Mill (NC)-Fairland (Ohio) 2:00

Beach Ball highlights: Cox Mill (NC)-Fairland (Ohio)
CCU coach Cliff Ellis following loss to Charleston 1:52

CCU coach Cliff Ellis following loss to Charleston

View More Video