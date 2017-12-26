Maple Leaf great and Hall of Famer Johnny Bower dies at 93

This March 9, 2012 file photo shows Hockey Hall of Famer Johnny Bower smiling beneath his name and photo on the "Esso Great Wall" at the Hockey hall of Fame in Toronto. Bower, a beloved former Maple Leaf goalie who helped Toronto win its last Stanley Cup in 1967, has died. He was 93. Bower’s family said in a statement Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017 that he died following a short battle with pneumonia. The Canadian Press via AP Nathan Denette