Joey Votto of the Cincinnati Reds has a .303/.416/.591 slash line this season. The slugging first baseman is on pace to hit 44 home runs, seven more than his career high.
Joey Votto of the Cincinnati Reds has a .303/.416/.591 slash line this season. The slugging first baseman is on pace to hit 44 home runs, seven more than his career high. John Minchillo AP
Joey Votto of the Cincinnati Reds has a .303/.416/.591 slash line this season. The slugging first baseman is on pace to hit 44 home runs, seven more than his career high. John Minchillo AP

Sports

Dad gets fan's Votto home run ball for son's memorial wall

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 07:27 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

CINCINNATI

A man who snagged a Joey Votto home run ball during a Cincinnati Reds game in August has fulfilled his promise to give it to the family of a 6-year-old boy who witnessed that big hit weeks before dying of cancer.

WXIX-TV reports that Trey Jones and his 3-year-old son, Keegan, handed over the ball to Wally Herbert last week so it could be added to a memorial wall for Herbert's son, Walter.

Votto had high-fived Walter, who was known as "Superbubz," and gave him the home run bat and a No. 19 Reds jersey during the Aug. 31 game.

Jones, of Anderson Township, says he'd wanted to give the ball to the Walter's family since the game and realizes it means more to them than to him.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • CCU coach Cliff Ellis following loss to Charleston

    Coastal Carolina men’s basketball coach Cliff Ellis discusses his team following a 67-65 loss to College of Charleston on Friday night at the HTC Center and the upcoming start to Sun Belt Conference play beginning with a game against Texas-Arlington next Friday.

CCU coach Cliff Ellis following loss to Charleston

CCU coach Cliff Ellis following loss to Charleston 1:52

CCU coach Cliff Ellis following loss to Charleston
Coastal Carolina coaches talk signing day 2:51

Coastal Carolina coaches talk signing day
Conway football standouts take part in early signing period 4:38

Conway football standouts take part in early signing period

View More Video