Eagles starting left guard Steven Wisniewski inactive again

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 07:27 PM

PHILADELPHIA

Eagles left guard Steven Wisniewski was inactive against the Oakland Raiders on Monday, forcing the NFC East champions to start another backup on the left side of the offensive line.

Wisniewski injured his ankle in Week 14. Chance Warmack starts in his place for the second straight game. Philadelphia already is missing nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters. Halapoulivaati Vaitai has filled in since Peters went down for the season in October.

Oakland is missing Pro Bowl left tackle Donald Penn. He was placed on injured reserve after having surgery on his right foot.

Also inactive for the Eagles were wide receivers Marcus Johnson and Shelton Gibson, running back Wendell Smallwood, defensive end Steven Means, linebacker Joe Walker and defensive tackle Elijah Qualls.

Others inactive for the Raiders were quarterback Connor Cook, wide receiver Isaac Whitney, cornerback David Amerson, offensive linemen Ian Silberman and Jylan Ware and defensive lineman Treyvon Hester and Mario Edwards Jr.

