Sports

Rorie, Pridgett lead Montana past Cal State Northridge 86-68

The Associated Press

December 04, 2017 12:34 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

MISSOULA, Mont.

Ahmaad Rorie scored 27 points, Sayeed Pridgett had 20 points with 12 rebounds and Montana cruised to an 86-68 win Sunday night over Cal State Northridge to remain unbeaten on its home court this season.

Trailing by a point late in the first half, Montana (5-3) got a layup from Pridgett to spark an 11-2 run that made it 39-31 and put the Grizzlies on top for good. Then, midway through the second half, Montana broke it open with a 13-3 run that included a 3-pointer from Michael Warren and made it 67-53 with 9:38 left.

The margin stayed at double figures the rest of the way.

Michael Oguine finished with 13 points and Jamar Akoh had 11 for Montana, which shot a season-high 52 percent from the field and controlled the boards 36-27.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tavrion Dawson and Terrell Gomez scored 14 points apiece for Northridge (1-6), which has lost six straight. Lyrik Shreiner had 12 points for the Matadors.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Chadwell displays satisfaction of beating GSU

    Coastal Carolina interim head coach Jamey Chadwell discusses the satisfaction of beating Georgia Southern, which nearly hired him as head coach in 2015.

Chadwell displays satisfaction of beating GSU

Chadwell displays satisfaction of beating GSU 0:40

Chadwell displays satisfaction of beating GSU
CCU players describe the program’s uniqueness 1:26

CCU players describe the program’s uniqueness
CCU reacts to its win over Ga. Southern 2:18

CCU reacts to its win over Ga. Southern

View More Video