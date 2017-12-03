Sports

Heart Of Dallas Bowl Matchup

Utah (6-6, Pac-12) vs. West Virginia (7-5, Big 12), Dec. 26, 1:30 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Dallas

TOP PLAYERS

Utah: RB Zack Moss, 1,023 yards rushing, nine rushing touchdowns.

West Virginia: WR David Sills V, 60 catches for 980 yards and 18 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Utah: The Utes lost six of their final eight games but beat Colorado 34-13 in their regular-season finale to become bowl eligible. QB Tyler Huntley missed that game with an injury.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers could end up with three 1,000-yard receivers this season. Gary Jennings has 1,030, and Sills (980) and Ka'raun White (978) are close to the mark as well.

LAST TIME

Utah 32, West Virginia 6. (Dec. 19, 1964)

BOWL HISTORY

Utah: First appearance in Heart of Dallas Bowl, coach Kyle Whittingham is 10-1 in bowls.

West Virginia: First appearance in Heart of Dallas Bowl, first appearance in a bowl in Texas since Sun Bowl 30 years ago.

