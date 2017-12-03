Sports

TaxSlayer Bowl Matchup

December 03, 2017 05:35 PM

Mississippi State (8-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) vs. Louisville (8-4, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), Dec. 30, Noon (ESPN)

LOCATION: Jacksonville, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

Mississippi St: RB Aeris Williams. The junior leads the team with 1,019 yards rushing. He has also caught 16 passes for 142 yards.

Louisville: QB Lamar Jackson. The defending Heisman Trophy probably won't win it again this season, but is still having an awesome year. He has run for 1,443 yards and 17 touchdowns and thrown for 3,489 yards and 25 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Mississippi State will be playing without starting QB Nick Fitzgerald, who dislocated his right ankle in the Egg Bowl. Freshman Keytaon Thompson will likely start in his place.

Louisville ended the regular season on a three-game winning streak.

LAST TIME

Mississippi State won 30-21 in 1976. The Bulldogs have a 4-0 advantage in the series that was played every year from 1973-'76.

BOWL HISTORY

Mississippi State is making its eighth straight bowl appearance and 21st overall.

Louisville is also making its eighth straight bowl appearance and 22nd overall.

