Sports

Dollar General Bowl Matchup

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 04:04 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

Appalachian State (8-4, 7-1 Sun Belt) vs. Toledo (11-2, 7-1 MAC), Dec. 23, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

LOCATION: Mobile, Alabama

TOP PLAYERS

Appalachian State: QB Taylor Lamb has thrown for 27 touchdowns against just six interceptions. He has rushed for 539 yards and passed for 2,606.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Toledo: QB Logan Woodside has passed for 3,758 yards with 28 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He, Lamb and Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield are the only FBS QBs with 25-plus touchdowns and fewer than eight interceptions.

NOTABLE

Appalachian State: Won a share of its second straight Sun Belt title with a 63-14 win Saturday over Louisiana-Lafayette. A 35-9 record over the last 44 games is the best among Group of Five teams.

Toledo: Won MAC championship game 45-28 over Akron. Ranks 11th in scoring offense (39.2 points per game) and eighth in total offense (509.9 yards per game).

LAST TIME

Appalachian State won 31-28 in last year's Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. Michael Rubino's 39-yard field goal with 5:14 left proved the game-winner.

BOWL HISTORY

Appalachian State: Second team to make three straight bowl appearances following a move up to FBS, joining Marshall (1997-2002). Only team to win bowls in each of its first two years after moving up from FCS. Both wins came in the Camellia Bowl by a combined five points, including a 31-29 win over Ohio in 2015.

Toledo: 11-5 in bowl games, going to bowls in seven of the last eight years.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • CCU reacts to its win over Ga. Southern

    Coastal Carolina interim head football coach Jamey Chadwell, junior quarterback Kilton Anderson and senior running back Osharmar Abercrombie discuss the team’s win over Georgia Southern on Saturday at Brooks Stadium.

CCU reacts to its win over Ga. Southern

CCU reacts to its win over Ga. Southern 2:18

CCU reacts to its win over Ga. Southern
Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football 3:20

Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football
Georgia Southern knows how to celebrate a win 0:49

Georgia Southern knows how to celebrate a win

View More Video