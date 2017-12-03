New Nebraska head NCAA college football coach Scott Frost speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Frost is returning to Nebraska after orchestrating a stunning two-year turnaround at Central Florida. The native son quarterbacked the Cornhuskers to a share of the national championship 20 years ago. His hiring has been long anticipated by fans clamoring for the program to return to the so-called Nebraska Way. That culture yielded unprecedented success from the 1960s to 1990s under Hall of Fame coaches Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne.
Sports

Distractions Galore: Coaches hot topics at Peach Bowl

By PETE IACOBELLI AP Sports Writer

December 03, 2017 04:02 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

Call this the Distraction Bowl.

The Peach Bowl features one coach in Central Florida's Scott Frost who's determined his future is already elsewhere against another in Auburn's Gus Malzahn who's facing questions about whether he'll remain with the Tigers.

The undefeated, 10th-ranked Knights (12-0, No. 12 College Football Playoffs) will play No. 7 Auburn (10-3, No. 7 CFP), the Southeastern Conference runner-up, on Jan. 1.

Frost was hired as Nebraska's coach shortly after UCF won a 62-55, double overtime shootout with Memphis to capture the American Athletic Conference. Frost has said he will coach his team in the bowl game.

Malzahn's team fell to playoff-bound Georgia in the SEC title game Saturday amid questions about whether he's a candidate for an open job at Arkansas.

It all leads to plenty of questions for both teams not related to the upcoming bowl.

Malzahn has done well so far keeping outside talk away from the Tigers, said Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson.

"If you know Gus, he doesn't even look at outside noise," Johnson said after Georgia's 28-7 victory. "He's about as one-tracked minded as it gets. That man was focused on winning the SEC championship."

Frost, the former Nebraska quarterback, couldn't hide his decision from his players, and the team tweeted a celebration photo after its AAC title win with the caption: "Good luck back home, Coach."

Frost wants to coach the Knights through the Peach Bowl before tackling the rebuild at Nebraska.

"Scott and his staff are committed to this team through the bowl game, and we'll figure out what that means later this week," UCF athletic director Danny White said during a news conference Saturday night.

___

Here's some of what to know about the Peach Bowl matchup:

TOUGH STRETCH: Including UCF, Auburn's most recent three opponents in Alabama, Georgia and the Knights have a combined mark of 35-2.

BIG TURNAROUND: The Knights have gone from bowl wannabes to part of the New Year's Six during Frost's tenure. The second-year coach took over an 0-12 program and won six games his first year. This season, UCF has been one of college football's biggest surprises.

SERIES EDGE: Auburn is 3-0 against UCF with all three wins coming between 1997 and 1999.

