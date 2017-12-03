Clemson players celebrate after winning the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Miami in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
Sports

AP Top 25: Alabama over Ohio St in final regular-season poll

By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer

December 03, 2017 11:18 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

The Associated Press voters prefer Alabama over Ohio State.

In the final Top 25 of the regular season, the Crimson Tide was No. 4 and the Buckeyes were No. 5. The poll was released about an hour before the College Football Playoff pairings were to be revealed. The final spot in the final four came down to a debate between the Crimson Tide and Buckeyes. In the AP media poll, Alabama received 1,307 points to Ohio State's 1,300.

Clemson finished the regular season No. 1, followed by Oklahoma and Georgia.

Wisconsin was No. 6, followed by Auburn, Southern California, Penn State and UCF. The 10th-ranked Knights are the last unbeaten team in the Football Bowl Subdivision and matched their best ranking ever. UCF finished the 2013 season 10th.

Boise State moved into the rankings at 25th.

