Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, laments missing a goal beside Athletic Bilbao's Mikel Balenziaga, during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid at San Mames stadium, in Bilbao, northern Spain, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Real Madrid tied the mach 0-0. Alvaro Barrientos AP Photo
Sports

Valencia loses to 10-man Getafe, trails Barcelona by 5 pts

By TALES AZZONI AP Sports Writer

December 03, 2017 01:01 PM

MADRID

Valencia failed to take advantage of Barcelona's stumble at the top of the Spanish league, losing 1-0 to Getafe despite playing most of the match with an extra man on Sunday.

A day after Barcelona was held to a 2-2 home draw against Celta Vigo for its second consecutive setback, Valencia lost for the first time this season and squandered its chance to move closer to the lead after a goal by Markel Bergara.

Valencia trails Barcelona by five points and is only one point ahead of third-place Atletico Madrid, which gained ground by defeating Real Sociedad 2-1 on Saturday.

Fourth-place Real Madrid drew 0-0 at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

It was Valencia's first loss in 16 games in all competitions this season. It had won nine straight before a league draw against Barcelona last weekend.

It was the first time Valencia was held scoreless since a 0-0 home draw against Atletico Madrid in the third round.

Valencia played with an extra man from the 25th minute at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez as Mauro Arambarri was sent off for a foul that prompted his second yellow card in a four-minute span. The Uruguay midfielder had been shown his first card in the 21st after another foul.

Not long before the red card, midtable Getafe had a goal disallowed for offside.

Valencia struggled to create significant scoring opportunities despite the extra player, while Getafe kept threatening on counterattacks.

Bergara netted the winner with a shot from outside the area in the 66th. The ball changed direction after hitting a defender, fooling Valencia goalkeeper Neto.

___

More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga

