Sports

Geisenberger wins her third World Cup race of the season

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 06:32 AM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 46 MINUTES AGO

ALTENBERG, Germany

Natalie Geisenberger's third win of the season led a German medal sweep at a World Cup women's luge race Sunday.

Geisenberger set a track record in her second heat of the two-run competition to clinch the win and extend her lead in the overall points standings. Tatjana Huefner was second, Dajana Eitberger was third, and they were the only women who finished within a half-second of Geisenberger, who is chasing a record sixth World Cup overall title.

Canada's Alex Gough was the top North American finisher, getting fourth. For the U.S, Summer Britcher was seventh, Erin Hamlin ninth and Emily Sweeney 11th.

The circuit begins its North America swing next week in Calgary, Alberta, and then goes to Lake Placid, New York, on Dec. 15 and 16.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • CCU reacts to its win over Ga. Southern

    Coastal Carolina interim head football coach Jamey Chadwell, junior quarterback Kilton Anderson and senior running back Osharmar Abercrombie discuss the team’s win over Georgia Southern on Saturday at Brooks Stadium.

CCU reacts to its win over Ga. Southern

CCU reacts to its win over Ga. Southern 2:18

CCU reacts to its win over Ga. Southern
Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football 3:20

Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football
Georgia Southern knows how to celebrate a win 0:49

Georgia Southern knows how to celebrate a win

View More Video