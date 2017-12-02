Sports

Grand Canyon bounces back, beats UC Riverside 68-56

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 11:29 PM

PHOENIX

Roberts Blumbergs scored 14, Casey Benson had 12 points and four steals, and Grand Canyon bounced back from its first loss of the season to beat UC Riverside 68-56 on Saturday night.

The Antelopes (5-1) led 57-41 before allowing the Anteaters (2-5) to close within 61-52 with 3:39 left. But UC Riverside (2-5) missed its next five shots, GCU made five of its final six foul shots and Oscar Frayer's dunk punctuated the win with 37 seconds left.

Frayer finished with 11 points and Grand Canyon dominated in ball control, committing only eight turnovers to UC Riverside's 24. The Antelopes had a 32-4 edge in points off turnovers.

Grand Canyon scored the first five points and led 16-7 before the midpoint of the first half. The Antelopes extended their lead to as many as 13 in the period before going into the break with a 38-27 lead.

Alex Larsson led UC Riverside with 12 points and 15 rebounds.

