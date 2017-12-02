Sports

Murray State beats Florida A&M 80-59

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 10:07 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

MURRAY, Ky.

Shaq Buchanan scored 21, Terrell Miller Jr. added 17 and Murray State beat Florida A&M 80-59 on Saturday night.

Ja Morant added 12 points and nine assists for the Racers (5-1), who went unchallenged through the second half in winning their fourth straight.

Murray State took the lead for good with 11 straight points to make it 20-12 and added another 12 straight later in the half in building a 42-27 lead at the break. Florida A&M never got the deficit closer in the second half.

Desmond Williams had 22 points on 10-of-19 shooting and Marcus Barham added 14 points for the Rattlers (1-9), who have dropped five in a row.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Murray State limited itself to five turnovers while scoring 16 points off 13 Florida A&M turnovers. The Racers also had a 23-6 edge in second-chance points.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football

    Coastal Carolina head football coach Joe Moglia, who is nearing the end of a five-month medical sabbatical, discusses the difficulty of his leave, his health and the Coastal Carolina football program.

Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football

Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football 3:20

Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football
Georgia Southern knows how to celebrate a win 0:49

Georgia Southern knows how to celebrate a win
Golf Is Great winning video 1:01

Golf Is Great winning video

View More Video